Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dougherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Joan (Hodge) Dougherty


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Joan (Hodge) Dougherty Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Henry Dougherty and dear mother of Robert (Michelle), Randy (Sylvie). Richard (Janet), Karen (Pierre), Shelley (Marie-Claude), and Tracie. She was the grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Joan was predeceased by her mother Eva Hodge and her brother Stanley Hodge.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 50 Craig St., ­Cookshire, Qc. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul's Anglican Church (558 Main St. Bury). Interment to ­follow at the Eaton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Estrie, 300, rue Conseil, Local 333, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1J4 or to Osteoporosis Canada, 1200 Eglinton Ave. East Suite 500, Toronto, ON M3C 1H9 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.