Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Henry Dougherty and dear mother of Robert (Michelle), Randy (Sylvie). Richard (Janet), Karen (Pierre), Shelley (Marie-Claude), and Tracie. She was the grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Joan was predeceased by her mother Eva Hodge and her brother Stanley Hodge.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 50 Craig St., Cookshire, Qc. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul's Anglican Church (558 Main St. Bury). Interment to follow at the Eaton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Estrie, 300, rue Conseil, Local 333, Sherbrooke, QC J1G 1J4 or to Osteoporosis Canada, 1200 Eglinton Ave. East Suite 500, Toronto, ON M3C 1H9 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019