More Obituaries for Gloria Lyons Young
Gloria Lyons Young

Gloria Lyons Young


1939 - 2019
Gloria Lyons Young Obituary
Gloria Lyons Young, of the town of Stanstead (Beebe), Quebec, passed away on September 6th, 2019 at the Magog hospital.
Gloria was born March 20th, 1939 in Coaticook, Quebec, to parents ­Hector and Thelma Lyons. She ­attended school in Dixville and ­married ­Reginal Young on ­September 5th, 1959. Gloria worked at Spencers ­Supports for many years. Following retirement, she enjoyed life and spent time with family and many friends in the Stanstead area.
Gloria is survived by her son Ricky and daughter Sherry (Nelson Tetreault); grandchildren: Erika Stevens (Cole), Cody Tetreault; ­
great-grandchildren: Raylan and Oliver Stevens; sisters: Joyce Young, Mickey Barlow, Cathy (Tim) Russell, Phyllis Barber and their families. She also leaves many dear friends.
She was laid to rest on September 21st, 2019 beside her parents in Derby, Vermont.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 27, 2019
