Passed away suddenly at home with loved ones in Sutton, QC, on Tuesday January 21st, at the age of 78, beloved wife of the late James Robinson. Loving mother of Keith, Lisa (Neil) and Gloria Joyce, very proud grandmother of Sophie Rose. Cherished companion of Charles.
Predeceased by her parents Archille and Beulah Demers. She also leaves to mourn her brothers, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Cremation took place at the Désourdy Crematorium in Farnham.
As per their wishes, a gathering will be held at the farm for Gloria and James in the spring.
Home is where your family is always in your heart.
Donations in her memory to the BMP Hospital Foundation via the website: www.bmpfoundation.ca (forms available at the funeral home).
Arrangements entrusted to the:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOME
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 24, 2020