Gloria J. Welch passed away after a long illness, on October 16, 2020. Born in Sherbrooke Quebec, she is survived by her brother Richard Welch, and sisters Tanna Welch McSwyen and Catherine Welch-Robertson, her niece Stacey Welch and other nephews & nieces. The family is very grateful for the staff at the CHSLD-St Vincent, Sherbrooke, QC and her friends for their kindness and compassionate care. She was an active volunteer in many organizations, both in the English and French communities. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society (740 Galt-Ouest, Suite 112, Sherbrooke, QC, J1H 1Z3) or to the S.P.A. (145, Sauvé, Sherbrooke, J1L 1L6) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral services entrusted to the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home and due to the COVID 19 pandemic situation, a graveside service will be held at St. Michel Cemetery, Sherbrooke at a later date.

