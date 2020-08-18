Graham B. George passed away on August 10, 2020, at age 93 at the Foyer in Sutton.

Son of Leon and Laura George, Graham grew up in Mansonville. He attended Stanstead College and after graduation taught school for three years. In 1949, he started his career with the Montreal Pipeline in Highwater, later transferring to Montreal. He met and married Ethel Banfill, a schoolteacher from North Hatley.

Graham had four daughters: Linda (Ian Nielsen-Jones), Debra (Stuart Ladd), Nancy (Wayne Carew) and Judy (Steve Lawson), and was a grandfather of eight: Chris, Alison, Eric, Kelly, Andrew, Michael, Amy, and Erica, and great-grandfather of ten: Chris, Audrey, Shamus, Silas, Alec, Alice, Sam, Teddy, Charlie, and Ellie.

He was brother to Lucille (Derick) and Kay, both of Ottawa, and was predeceased by his brother, Grant.

After 38 years with the Montreal Pipeline, Graham & Ethel retired to Tibbits Hill, Knowlton, where he enjoyed goats, chickens, ducks, tractors, and a large garden. In addition to being a gardener, carpenter, and clockmaker, Graham could fix almost anything.

After Ethel's death, Graham married June Robinson in 1995. They enjoyed many winters in Florida with their poodles, and spent their last years together at Knowlton House.

Memorial donations to the Town of Brome Lake Wellness Volunteer Centre, 270 Rue Victoria, Knowlton, QC J0E 1V0 in memory of Graham who was involved along with Ethel in the group's beginning years would be appreciated.

A graveside service will be held at Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in Mansonville at a later date next spring.





