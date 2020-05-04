Passed away suddenly at the CHUS Fleurimont, April 28th, 2020, at the age of 66, loving husband of Eleanor Blinn, resident of Bedford, QC.

He also leaves to mourn his sons; Jarrod (Erica Fogarty), and Trevor (Jessica Robert), his grandchildren; Haley, Maverick, Addison, Logan and Tristan, his brothers Lance and David, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and dear friends.

A private graveside service will take place at the St-James Anglican Cemetery in Stanbridge East, Qc.

The family would like to thank the personnel of the CHUS Hospital (surgical ICU Unit), especially Dr. Hector Quiroz Martinez, for the great care rendered to Mr. Monette.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Hema Qc, would be appreciated by the family.

https://www.heartandstroke.ca/

https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/

Arrangements entrusted to:

BROME-MISSISQUOI

Funeral Complex

215, rue de la Rivière, Bedford QC

PHONE: 450-248-2911

complexefuneraire.ca

