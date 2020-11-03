We are saddened to announce the death of Gwendolyn Muriel Berry, at the Magog Hospital, on October 29, 2020, at the age of 90.
She will be loved and missed by her five children, Pamela, Charles, Peter and Thomas Greer and Alison Higgins; five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She will also be mourned by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
