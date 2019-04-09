Home

Gweneth Louise (Fowler) Betts

Passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in St. Joseph's ­Hospital Sunday, April 7, 2019.
She is survived by her sons: Randy, Ryan (Susan), Regan (Glynis) and grandchildren Marissa, Courtland (Casia), Dalton (Victoria), Shanna (Brad), and Dylan.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Everest of Thunder Bay Funeral Home, Westfort Chapel, 420 Gore St. West, Thunder Bay, ON, P7E 6J2.
Online condolences can be sent to everestofthunderbay.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2019
