It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Hanne Butschkow Scherbaum peacefully on June 22nd, 2020 in her 96th year.

She was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Katharina Butschkow and wife of the late Adolf Scherbaum.

She leaves to mourn her daughters Jutta and Renate; loving Oma to her granddaughters Rosita and Carol Anne Noch and Krystyna Clement; her great-grandchildren Ashlie Clement-McNab, Kyle Harrison, Mercedes and Brigetta Pehlemann and her great-great granddaughter Sophia Grey.

She also leaves to mourn her brother Kurt Butschkow (Helga); her sister in law Lydia Scherbaum as well as nieces and friends in Germany.

As per Oma's wishes, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family members only.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Manoir St-Francis in Lennoxville for the wonderful care provided to Hanne over the years as well as Dr Geneviève Brossard and staff on the 5th floor of the Hotel Dieu Hospital.

As a memorial tribute to Hanne, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

heartandstroke.ca

or mail donations to:

Heart & Stroke

110-1525 Carling avenue, Ottawa Ontario, K1Z 8R9

