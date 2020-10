Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away at the CHUS Hôtel-Dieu on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Cherished friend and beloved husband of Shirley Humphrey of 54 years. Dearest and much loved father of Kevin. Harold leaves to mourn many relatives and friends.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will take place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store