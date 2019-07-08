Home

Harriet (Rolleston) Rodrigue


1939 - 2019
Harriet (Rolleston) Rodrigue Obituary
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Harriet Rolleston, at the Hotel-Dieu hospital, on July 5th, 2019 at the age of 79 years and 10 months. She was the daughter of late Harry Rolleston and the late Catherine Smith.
She leaves to mourn her children Shirley (Richard Poliquin), Roger (Tealla Codere) and Tricia; her grandchildren: Kyle, Philip, Melanie (Jonathan Giguère), Christopher, Steven (Noémie Viens), Traci, Tasha (Brandon Royer) and Joanie; her great-grandchildren: Logan, Ryder, Christian and Hunter. She is predeceased by her brothers Francis Smith (late Josephine Shedrick) and Richard Rolleston as well as her sister Audrey Smith. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on ­Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, Fairfax Rd, Stanstead, QC.
The family wishes to thank David Woodard, Cathy Phaneuf, family and friends for their support during this ­difficult time.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 9, 2019
