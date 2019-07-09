Home

Harris Alfred Olsson


1917 - 2019
Harris Alfred Olsson Obituary
Harris passed away peacefully at the Argylle on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Son of the late Florence Stanley and Clarence Olsson. Beloved husband of the late Grace Rich.

Dear father of Robert (Chantal), Heather (John), Chris (Ellen), Michael (Doris), Laurie (John) and Kim (Daniel). Beloved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
Brother to the late Louella, Vivian and Orlay. Companion of the late Gertrude Heatherington and Helena McComb.

Special thanks to the third floor personnel of the CHSLD Argylle for their excellent care.

Visitation will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, 60 Compton St. West, Waterville on Saturday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 10, 2019
