Passed away after a brief illness at the Wales Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 82 in the presence of his family.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter Sandra (Gerry), son Jim (Rose), and was predeceased by his son Jeff.
Hartley was the cherished grandfather of Scott James (Jacqui), Kelly (Jude), Justin (Audrey) and Hillary.
He will also be missed by his sister Hazel (Reg), late brother Clinton (Haroldine), brother Leslie (Mona), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), Quebec on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the Cass Funeral Home Chapel.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wales Home Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019