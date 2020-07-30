Peacefully at Huronview Home, Clinton, Ontario on Sunday July 26, 2020, Hazel G. Elliott (nee Bradford) went home to be with her Lord in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Elliott (2003).
Loving mother of Heather (Glenn) McMichael of London, Holly (John) McDonald of Haliburton, Gail Dobie of Brussels and Laurie (Ross) Burk of Haliburton. Cherished by 12 grandchildren, Susan Pol, Shelley Glousher, Justin Dobie, James Dobie, Matthew McDonald, Laura McDonald, Lisa McDonald, Michelle McDonald, Bradford Burk, Rachel Matkin, Heidi Burk, Jessie Burk and 7 great-grandchildren, Dominic Glousher, Benjamin Loughnane, Norah Loughnane, Amelia McDonald, Ian McDonald, Zaylee Burk and Maxwell Matkin.
Survived by her sister Amy Bessey, sister-in-law Elizabeth Bradford and brother-in-law Jim Elliott. Missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Remembered by Ross Dobie.
Predeceased by her brother Dr. Eric Bradford, brother-in-law Ron Bessey and 8 Elliott in-laws.
Hazel was born in Quebec and lived in many homes across Ontario. She dedicated her life to her family, her church, and horticulturalism. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends kept her going these past few months as her health declined.
At Hazel's request cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at Huron Chapel Missionary Church, Auburn on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ernest Dow officiating. Interment of ashes at Ball's Cemetery to follow. Due to Covid, preregistration is required by calling 519-482-9521.
Memorial donations to the MS Society, Ethnos Canada or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.
Arrangements entrusted to the Falconer Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. Live streaming link and condolences for the family may be found at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com