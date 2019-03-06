Home

On February 13th, 2019 we were shocked by the loss of Heather Anne Kingdon Aulis when she passed away very ­unexpectedly while on vacation in Cuba. Arrangements have been made for her visitation (commencing at 10:30 a.m.) and memorial service (commencing at 12:30 p.m.) on March 9th, 2019 at ­Maison Gamache & Nadeau, 590 St. Alphonse Sud, ­Thetford Mines, Quebec. She is mourned by her husband Hartley Aulis, her sons - Patrick, Michael and Matthew - daughters in law - Kelly and April - and her grandson Oscar. Heather will be missed by her five siblings David (Anita), Caroline (Colin), Valerie (John), Alan, and Patricia (David). Additionally Heather leaves behind a community that she cared to serve with diligence and ­humility and who will also mourn her loss profoundly.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 7, 2019
