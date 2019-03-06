|
On February 13th, 2019 we were shocked by the loss of Heather Anne Kingdon Aulis when she passed away very unexpectedly while on vacation in Cuba. Arrangements have been made for her visitation (commencing at 10:30 a.m.) and memorial service (commencing at 12:30 p.m.) on March 9th, 2019 at Maison Gamache & Nadeau, 590 St. Alphonse Sud, Thetford Mines, Quebec. She is mourned by her husband Hartley Aulis, her sons - Patrick, Michael and Matthew - daughters in law - Kelly and April - and her grandson Oscar. Heather will be missed by her five siblings David (Anita), Caroline (Colin), Valerie (John), Alan, and Patricia (David). Additionally Heather leaves behind a community that she cared to serve with diligence and humility and who will also mourn her loss profoundly.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 7, 2019