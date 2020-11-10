It is great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Helen Davidson nee Olney on November 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Spouse of the late Donald L. Davidson who passed early this year. A loving and cherished mother of Sandra, Susan (François) and Donna (Gilles). Beloved grandmother to Carolyne (Bruno), Stéphanie (Sébastien), Eric and Tyler. A great grandmother to Nathan, Leah, Jacob and Catherine.She is also survived by her sister Diane (Derek). Helen will be deeply missed by her loving family, so suddenly after the loss of their father. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Huntingdon County Hospital Foundation. Graveside Service will be held on July 3rd, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Huntingdon Protestant Cemetery.Online condolences and tributes may be made at:Funeral entrusted to:RODRIGUE MONTPETIT ET FILS INC.170 Châteauguay St.,Huntingdon, QC J0S 1H0Telephone: 450-264-5331