Helen died peacefully at the CHUS Fleurimont on ­Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 82.

She was the daughter of Charlie Armstrong and Stella Pepler, and a dear cousin of Margaret Stevens, the late Audrey Husk and the late Marion Perkins.

Helen was an avid collector, reader, letter writer, traveler, artist, cook, and was a great friend to many. She lived much of her life in Montreal working as a librarian for the Canadian ­National Railroad. Her retirement years were spent in Richmond, at her beloved family home among all her antiques and treasures, and then at the Wales Home.

Visitation will take place at the ­Richmond-Melbourne United Church (247 Principale St. S., Richmond, QC), on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment in the St-Anne's Cemetery.

Those wishing to honour Helen's memory may make a donation to the Wales Home Library (506 Route 243 North, Cleveland, Quebec J0B 2H0). Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary