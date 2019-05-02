|
|
Passed away at Grace Village on November 27, 2018 at the age of 91. Wife of the late Albert Williams and mother of Beverley. Grandmother of Geoffrey, Scott (Laura) and great-grandmother of Hudson.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Mead Baldwin officiating.
Donations to the Dr. W. J. Klinck Foundation, 1515 rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, Quebec J1M 0C6 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 3, 2019