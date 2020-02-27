|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Helen Charlotte Tringham on Friday, February 21st at the age of 75.
Helen is survived by her two daughters Tamara Grant (Tommy) and Elizabeth Tringham (Stefan Hockley) and will be deeply missed by her grandchildren William and Flossie Grant and Ethan and Isla Hockley as well as her extended family including her brother Ian Fowler (Mary) and their children. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh Tringham and traveled the world with him finally settling in Knowlton, Quebec.
Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all her friends who made room in their hearts and time in their lives for Helen, particularly over the past few years.
In her memory and in recognition for all the amazing healthcare professionals that came into Helen's life, a donation to the BMP Foundation www.bmpfoundation.ca would be appreciated by her family. There will be a graveside service in the summer and reception to follow with details to follow.
