It is with great sadness that we ­announce the passing of Helena ­McComb on April 12, 2019, in her 93rd year, at the Hotel Dieu Hospital.

Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary McComb.

Predeceased by brother William, ­sisters Beatrice and Hazel, and her late brother-in-law Delmar.

She is survived by her siblings Dorothy (late Bill), Darlene (late Vic), Pauline (Irwin), Bernice (Alan), Chester (late Joan), Howard (Sue), Ruth, Geraldine (late Claude), Buster (Louise), Dyanne (Sefton), many nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitation will be held at Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College, Lennoxville on Thursday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, May 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church, 1002 Main St., Ayer's Cliff on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. ­Interment will take place in Ayer's Cliff Protestant Cemetery immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Grace ­Village or a charity of your choice.