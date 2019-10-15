Home

Henry S. de Römer


1926 - 2019
Henry S. de Römer Obituary
Passed away peacefully in Asbestos ­hospital (Québec, Canada) on ­October 8th. Born in Latvia, of mixed Polish-German ­descent, the son of Baron Antoine C. de Römer and of Countess Anna Soltan. He was ­married 51 years to Marie-Thérèse (née FitzGibbon) of Limerick, ­Ireland. He is survived by his three sons Richard, Marcus and André.
A McGill graduate, and professor of Geology in Argentina, but most of all at Concordia University in Montréal, where he was chairman of the ­department. He also worked many summers for the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources. He loved history, and was above all an ardent Roman Catholic.
A funeral Mass will be held at
Ste-­Bibianne church in Richmond on ­Friday, Oct. 18th at 11:00 a.m., ­followed by ­interment at Ste-­Bibianne ­cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 16, 2019
