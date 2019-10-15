|
|
|
Passed away peacefully in Asbestos hospital (Québec, Canada) on October 8th. Born in Latvia, of mixed Polish-German descent, the son of Baron Antoine C. de Römer and of Countess Anna Soltan. He was married 51 years to Marie-Thérèse (née FitzGibbon) of Limerick, Ireland. He is survived by his three sons Richard, Marcus and André.
A McGill graduate, and professor of Geology in Argentina, but most of all at Concordia University in Montréal, where he was chairman of the department. He also worked many summers for the Québec Ministry of Natural Resources. He loved history, and was above all an ardent Roman Catholic.
A funeral Mass will be held at
Ste-Bibianne church in Richmond on Friday, Oct. 18th at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Ste-Bibianne cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 16, 2019