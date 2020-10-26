1/1
Herman "Hans" Rutten
1950-2020
At the Maison au Diapason in Bromont, QC, on Friday October 23, at the age of 70, Hans Rutten passed away, beloved husband of Dauna Lyn Bowlen.

He leaves to mourn his two daughters, Mandy (Shannon), Robin (Jon). His grandchildren, Benjamin and Riley, his brothers, Eric,Wynand and Frank, and loving friends. A private service will be held at Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton, QC on Tuesday, October 27 at 2 p.m.

Donations can be made at Maison au Diapason www.audiapason.org would be appreciated. Forms available at the funeral home.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
