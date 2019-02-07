Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Franklin Davies


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Franklin Davies Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Memphremagog hospital on January 30, 2019. 
Beloved husband of Reta (Dempsey), dear father of Linda, and brother of Ruth Hands, Bolton, Ont. 
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Everett (late Evelyn) and Malcolm (late Vera), brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Bert & Irene ­Arbery, Gordon & Gertie Bedard, Gordon & Phyllis Dempsey and leaves to mourn nephews, nieces and friends.
He was a lifelong member of the Ascot Masonic Lodge No. 30, Lennoxville, Que. and the ­Sherbrooke Snow Shoe Club. 
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Manoir Stanstead for the ­loving and kind care. 
A graveside service will be ­announced in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.