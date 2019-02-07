|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS Memphremagog hospital on January 30, 2019.
Beloved husband of Reta (Dempsey), dear father of Linda, and brother of Ruth Hands, Bolton, Ont.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Everett (late Evelyn) and Malcolm (late Vera), brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Bert & Irene Arbery, Gordon & Gertie Bedard, Gordon & Phyllis Dempsey and leaves to mourn nephews, nieces and friends.
He was a lifelong member of the Ascot Masonic Lodge No. 30, Lennoxville, Que. and the Sherbrooke Snow Shoe Club.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Manoir Stanstead for the loving and kind care.
A graveside service will be announced in the spring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 8, 2019