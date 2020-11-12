It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Howard Oakley after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Howard passed peacefully on November 5th with daughter Sarah and son Mark by his side.

Howard leaves to mourn his daughter Sarah (Steve Barnes) and son Mark (Donna Morrill), son-in-law Jim Ripley (Mary Oakley), 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Howard will also be greatly missed by his nephew Clark Oakley (and family), his motorcycle riding partner of many years, along with the many brothers and sisters of the Christian Motorcycle Association, and Howard's many friends, too numerous to mention.

Survived by sisters Muriel Webb, Stella Clarkson, Kim Brix, brothers Lloyd, John, and Clifford Oakley and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Jo-Sam, sister Nancy Barlow, brothers Donald and Bill Oakley.

A spring service, interment and reception to be announced as details are established.





