1/1
Howard Oakley
1936-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Howard Oakley after a long and courageous battle with cancer. 
Howard passed peacefully on November 5th with daughter Sarah and son Mark by his side. 
Howard leaves to mourn his daughter Sarah (Steve Barnes) and son Mark (Donna Morrill), son-in-law Jim Ripley (Mary Oakley), 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. 
Howard will also be greatly missed by his nephew Clark Oakley (and family), his motorcycle riding partner of many years, along with the many brothers and sisters of the Christian Motorcycle Association, and Howard's many friends, too numerous to mention. 
Survived by sisters Muriel Webb, Stella Clarkson, Kim Brix, brothers Lloyd, John, and Clifford Oakley and many nieces and nephews. 
He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Jo-Sam, sister Nancy Barlow, brothers Donald and Bill Oakley. 
A spring service, interment and reception to be announced as details are established.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved