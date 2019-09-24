|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Centre Hébergement Richmond on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 86.
He leaves to mourn his wife of 65 years Jeannine Côté and his children George (Lise), Richard (Yves) and Normand. He was the grandfather of Tanya and the great-grandfather to Nathan, Maxime and Chloe. He also leaves to mourn his sisters Norma (late Paul) and Mona (Gerry).
Visitation will take place at the St. Anne Anglican Church, 171 rue Principale Sud, Richmond, Quebec on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Interment will take place at the North Ely Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Anne Anglican Church Richmond or the Centre Hébergement Richmond would be appreciated by the family.
