Hugh M. Wright
1926-2020
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Hugh M. Wright in his 95th year, on September 2, 2020. Born and raised in Fulford, the youngest son of Orlando Wright and Sydna Williams. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Stewart Banks and his son Stanley.
Hugh is survived by his sons: James (Debra), Robert (Carla); his grandchildren: Evan (Stephanie),
Wyatt (Tehya), Dylan, Lindsay (Tim), Derek (Chelsea); his great-grandchildren: Finnigan, Charlie;
and also many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
We would like to thank the staff of Le Manoir Lac Brome and the BMP Hospital who cared for him.
A graveside service will be held Friday September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Fulford Cemetery.
In memoriam, donations to Fulford Cemetery c/o 71 Davis Rd, Fulford Qc J0E 1S0 would be appreciated.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
