Huguette Demers

Obituary Flowers It is with great sadness that we ­announce the passing of Mrs. Huguette Demers on March 23rd, 2019, at the age of 80. She was the loving wife to: Dean Robinson. Dear sister to: Gisèle Demers. She also leaves to mourn other family and friends. She was the sister of the late Gilberte Demers and the sister-in-law of the late Elburn Robinson.

The family will receive condolences at the Charron & fils funeral home on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the St-Edmond church.

The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Marius Margarit for the care provided. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 25, 2019