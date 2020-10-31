Iain passed suddenly at his home in the early hours of Sunday, October 25th, 2020 at age 55. Son of the late John MacAulay and Germaine Lapointe as well as beloved husband of 30 years to Linda Irving. Loving father to Jonathan (Ali) and Kevin (Kendra). He also leaves siblings Patricia (Réal), Michael (Roxanne), Donald and other family and friends.



Iain served as municipal councilor for the city of Scotstown from July 2010 until his election as mayor in March 2019. He was an integral part in the Scotstown community and incredibly proud of his Scottish heritage. He was also a proud supporter of the Bury Legion (Branch 48) serving as their First Vice President.

Iain was an exceedingly devoted and supportive father. He carried the weight of the world on his shoulders and was always ready to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it; always putting the needs of others miles above his own. He will be missed in so many ways.



A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 42 Albert St. Scotstown, between 1-4 pm with Covid precautions respected.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Riverview Cemetery would be appreciated c/o Linda Irving, 144 Rue Coleman, Scotstown, QC J0B 3B0





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store