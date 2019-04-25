Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barclay Funeral Home
137 Pearl Street East
Brockville, ON K6V 1R2
(613) 342-2792
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Darby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Marie Darby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida Marie Darby Obituary
Entered into rest at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ida (Harvey) Darby of Gananoque and formerly of Brockville aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Darby. Loving mom of Ann Ranger (Daniel) of Ardrossan, Alberta and the late Gordon Darby. Cherished grandmother of David (Erin) and Eric Ranger (Lindsay) and Tara, Fawn, Dustin and Clinton Darby; and great-grandmother of ­Hailey, Kody, Logan Ranger and Aiden Darby-Kerr. Dear sister of Jr. Harry Harvey (Barbara) and the late Eunice Jones (Ellis), Clayton (Mary) and Calvin Harvey (Esther). Also predeceased by parents Harry and Elma (Leggat) Harvey. Also missed by dear friends Brian and Doreen Barnes and by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received for a Memorial Visitation and Reception at the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl St. E., Brockville, on Monday, April 29th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ­Interment Maynard Cemetery. In memory of Ida, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly ­appreciated by the family. ­Messages of condolence may be sent online at:
www.barclayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now