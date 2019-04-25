Entered into rest at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Ida (Harvey) Darby of Gananoque and formerly of Brockville aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Darby. Loving mom of Ann Ranger (Daniel) of Ardrossan, Alberta and the late Gordon Darby. Cherished grandmother of David (Erin) and Eric Ranger (Lindsay) and Tara, Fawn, Dustin and Clinton Darby; and great-grandmother of ­Hailey, Kody, Logan Ranger and Aiden Darby-Kerr. Dear sister of Jr. Harry Harvey (Barbara) and the late Eunice Jones (Ellis), Clayton (Mary) and Calvin Harvey (Esther). Also predeceased by parents Harry and Elma (Leggat) Harvey. Also missed by dear friends Brian and Doreen Barnes and by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received for a Memorial Visitation and Reception at the Barclay Funeral Home, 137 Pearl St. E., Brockville, on Monday, April 29th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ­Interment Maynard Cemetery. In memory of Ida, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly ­appreciated by the family. ­Messages of condolence may be sent online at:

www.barclayfuneralhome.com. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary