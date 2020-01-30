|
|
At the CHUS Fleurimont, on January 28, 2020, Mrs. Irene Bolton passed away at the of age 90. She was the wife of the late William Owen.
She leaves to mourn her children Betty (Dustin), Mike (Jennifer) and Fern. (Russell), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Arnold (late Lorene), her sister-in-law Janet (late Wendell), a special friend Marie-Rose, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation on Sunday, February 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at a later date at the All Saints Church in Hereford. In lieu of flowers, donations to the All Saints Church would be appreciated.
Thank you Jaimie for painting our mother's fingernails and telling her it was alright, everybody would be fine. A special thank you to the staff of the Coaticook hospital and the CHUS Fleurimont for their humanitarian care. Thank you to her loving granddaughter Erica for all the loving care that you gave in her final hours.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 31, 2020