Passed away peacefully at the Residence Excelsoins in Knowlton, QC on Sunday, February 17th, 2019, in her 90th year, with family by her side. Daughter of the late Velma Burbank and late Carl Johnson.

Beloved wife of the late Elgar Gaylor. She leaves to mourn her children, Clifton (Maureen), Reid (Diane), Brenda (Danny), Wendy (Richard) and a very special nephew Neil (Josée), her grandchildren, Paula, Amanda, Karen, Brent, Kevin and their spouses, plus 9 great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law Bessie and Doris, her half brothers, Wesley and Irwin Johnson, many nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank all the staff on the third floor of the Residence Excelsoins for all their kind and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Union-South Bolton Cemetery, c/o Candy Coates, 941 Rte Bolton Pass, Bolton Est, QC J0E 1G0 or a charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held at the Union Cemetery in East Bolton at a later date in spring.

