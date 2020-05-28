Irene Marion (Sayer) Decoteau
Peacefully on May 25, 2020 at the Wales Home, Richmond, Quebec at the age of 93, beloved wife of the late Gerald (January 12/2006).  Irene will be dearly missed by her children, Priscilla (Stan Brown), Brenda (Bob Lamey), Sheila (Terry Peasley), Reginald (Kathy), Linda (Bevan McGarry). She was cherished by her 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Norton 3 of the Wales Home for their compassionate care and kindness shown in her final days. Burial has taken place. 
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wales Home, 506 rte 243 N, Cleveland, QC J0B 2H0  would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
