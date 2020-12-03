It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Irene, at Forest Hill Long Term Care Home in Kanata, Ontario, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Irene was born September 6, 1922 in Cumberland Mills (Beauce) Quebec, and is predeceased by her loving husband Allan and son Lorne. Dearly devoted mother of Jeff (Cynthia Denault) of St. Jerome QC, Marlene (Randall Budd) of Carp ON , Bonnie (Jeff Goodsell) of Ogden QC, David of Nepean ON, Bruce (Kathy McAuley) of Almonte ON, and Brian (Robyn Fleming) of Carp ON. The eldest daughter of Ella and Sydney Wintle, Irene is predeceased by her brothers Bernard, Gilbert, and Ansel, and leaves to mourn her sister Alice, brothers Ernest, Gerald, Norman, and Edward, as well as their spouses, living and deceased, and all other family and friends. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a dear aunt to 18 nieces and 13 nephews.

Irene moved to Sherbrooke in the late 1940s, where she worked for the Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, and was soon promoted to supervisor given her fluency in French. Travelling home by bus on weekends to her family farm in Gould, she was introduced to Allan Matheson by one of her brothers in 1951. Allan worked at the General Store/Bus Stop in the village. Married in 1952, on her 30th birthday, they moved to Allan's family farm where they raised 7 children. Irene had boundless energy where farm life meant mornings started at 5:00 a.m. and would not stop until bedtime; chores, mail delivery, operating for a time the municipal switchboard in a nearby second home, and raising a large family were part of a daily routine.

Irene was a master sewer, making fashionable clothing of the time. Later in life, and when more time allowed, knitting beautiful sweaters, toques, mittens, socks, some on request (even a child's dress) became Irene's greatest pastime - often while watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Completing the daily crossword in The Montreal Gazette and going to Tim Horton's for a coffee and cookie were also favourites, and she never left home without her linen napkin in her purse!

Her true talent, though, was in the kitchen. With many years of practice helping her mother in her own large family growing up, Irene's hands prepared thousands of incredible meals from scratch, and her desserts, homemade bread, donuts, pies, and other delights were legendary. Many a church supper or bazaar would see her creations disappear first.

The family sold the farm in 1974, moving to Sherbrooke, where 201 Quebec Street became a social hub for years for all family friends and relatives. Irene always had lots of food ready to feed an army, and the table was always stylishly set to welcome anyone who would pop in often at any time.

For several years, Irene worked part-time at Skinner & Nadeau Jewelers in Sherbrooke. She left to assume a switchboard operator position at Bishop's University, where she worked full time until her retirement in 1990. Irene was a member of the UCW, and she and Allan held a deep, devoted connection with Plymouth-Trinity United Church, which was also the focal point for family visits many a Sunday, and for weddings, baptisms, funerals, and special occasions. It is disappointing that given present circumstances, its wonderful congregation and grand building are unable to be a part of Irene's tribute.

In 2009, Irene and Allan left the Eastern Townships and settled in Stittsville, a suburb of Ottawa, to be closer to most family members. In 2012, we said goodbye to Allan, and Irene remained at the Stittsville Manor, relocating to Kanata in 2017.

We gratefully thank all the wonderful staff at Forest Hill LTC for their devotion to Mom's well-being and all residents. Given the current pandemic, not only were they exceptionally vigilant keeping residents safe, staff also ensured we were updated regularly and were most helpful in co-ordinating ways for us to remain in touch in a constantly evolving scenario.

A private family service will be held in Lennoxville, and we look forward to hosting a public celebration of life in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.





