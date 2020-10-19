1/
Iris (MacLeod) Hunting
At the age of 91, Iris passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 17, 2020 at the Grace Village.
Predeceased by her parents Albert and Blanche and husband Ross Hunting.
Survived by her sister Bertie (MacLeod) Atwood and children Karl (Barbara Patrick), Ward, Heidi (Jaime Caro) and Rebecca. Grandchildren Benjamin (Yee-Fun Wong), Rachel (Joey Laramee), Elena (Anna Galanomatis), Anthony and Alie (Justin Wulf). Great-grandchildren Ella Grace and Zoe Galanomatis Caro.
Due to the times in which we are living, there will be no service until we can all be together.
A huge thank you to the staff at Grace Village, especially to the nurses in Wing C, for the wonderful care Mom received.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage Huntingville for the care of the church can be sent to P.O. Box 325, Succ. Lennoxville, Sherbrooke, QC, J1M 1Z5.
Arrangements entrusted to Cass Funeral Home.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
