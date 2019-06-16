Passed away on May 19, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She was the wife of the late Roger Smith and originally from Waterville.



She leaves to mourn her children: Lorne (Denyse Gosselin), Colleen (Jamie Thomson), Helen (Mario Dubé), late ­Norman; her grandchildren: Kevin Smith (Alice Tatarian), Jessica Smith (Evan Stassinos), Geneviève Dubé, Marilaine Dubé (Trevor Wright), Simon Thomson (Alexandra Goodman), Erika Thomson (Jason Vanderschoot); her great-grandchildren: the late Morgan, Madison, Zoe, Mika; as well as Denyse's ­family: David Tanguay & his children Noémi and Olivier; Julie Tanguay ­

(Jean-Philippe Goupil) & their children Rafaëlle and Laurence; and many nieces and nephews.



To respect Mrs. Smith's last wishes, there will be no visitation and a ceremony has been held in private at the Waterville cemetery.



The family wishes to thank all the staff members of the Wales Home in ­Richmond, especially those of Norton 2, for the great care they provided to Mrs. Smith. Donations to the Wales Home Foundation (506, rte 243 N., Richmond,Qc

J0B 2H0) would be appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary