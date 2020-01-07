|
|
Jackie Patrick (nee Marie Jeanne D'Arc Jacqueline DeBlois) passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 88 under the exceptional and loving care of the Grace Village professional staff.
Born December 15, 1931 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Jackie was the daughter of Arthur DeBlois and Marie Deblois (nee Ménard).
Jackie will be forever remembered by her beloved children: Michael and his wife Anne, Jill (Lou Marone deceased 2015), Christopher and his wife Maureen, Kelley-Anne and her husband Charles, Scott and his wife Johanne, Sean and his wife Simone, her 18 wonderful grandchildren, and seven (soon to be eight) great-grandchildren.
Widow of the late Donald Patrick (deceased 1981), Jackie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, Grandma, Grandmaman and Great-grandmother to us all. Jackie will be sadly missed yet always joyfully present in our lives and the lives of the many who had the honour of knowing her.
"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk in my own garden forever." - Alfred, Lord Tennyson
She was preceded in death by her sister Betty, and three brothers Johnny, René, and Paul.
Throughout her 60+ years as a Lennoxville resident, Jackie's selfless commitment to her community and local charities – second only to her family – is her greatest legacy.
The Patrick family will be forever grateful for the extraordinary care provided her at the Connaught Home and Grace Village. In her final days, the care, attention and compassion she received was beyond compare. To all the nurses, caregivers, kitchen, recreation and administrative staff, we thank you.
Visitation will be held at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke, on Friday, January 17th from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m and again at 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 18, from 2:00 p.m. at Grace Village, located at 1515 rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, Qc.
Celebrations are to follow at the Golden Lion Pub in Lennoxville. All are welcome!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grace Village Care Foundation (1515 rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, QC, J1M 0C6) would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 8, 2020