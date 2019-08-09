Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Charron & Lamoureux Funeral Complex
Magog, QC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Charron & Lamoureux Funeral Complex
Magog, QC
Mr. Jacob Dupré


2000 - 2019
Mr. Jacob Dupré Obituary
Passed away ­accidentally on August 3, 2019 at the age of 18. Son of Annie Roberge ­(Merritt) and Normand Dupré (Francine) of Stanstead.
The family will receive condolences at the Charron & Lamoureux funeral complex in Magog on Saturday, ­August 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ­celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m.
Jacob leaves to mourn along with his parents, his grand-parents: Bertrand Roberge and Gisèle Fortin, as well as Yves Dupré (Réjeanne) and Rita Rogers (Roger). His aunts and uncles: Michel Roberge (Nathalie), Angela Sager (Norm), Mike Dupré. His cousins: Logan Roy and Jordan Roy as well as other family and many friends.
The family wishes to express thanks to the first responders and the CSSS Memphrémagog emergency team for their efforts.
In lieu of flowers donations to Phelps Helps would be appreciated by the family.
www.phelpshelps.ca/donate/
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 9, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.