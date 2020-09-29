Jim passed away at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Sherbrooke on September 24th, 2020 at the age of 76.

He was the son of the late Hubert Meigs and Mary Heald.

He leaves to mourn his son Daniel (Annie), grandson Nicholas (Annabelle) and granddaughter Lilian; his brother Jack (Pat) and family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sharrell Matthews and her son Louis-Francois (Maude) and his family Kieffer, Chelsea, Miley and Joshua; Sharrell's two brothers Murray and Bobby (Monette); as well as many friends, other family members, especially cousins, Bill Heald and Patricia Heald-Maurer.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Flanders, his sister Peggy (Howard) and brother Gordon.

Due to the continuing circumstances of COVID-19, the families will receive friends for the burial that will take place at Mount Forest Cemetery in Coaticook on Saturday, October 3rd at 2 p.m.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the CHUS-Fleurimont; Dr. Muchmore and staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Hotel-Dieu Hospital-Sherbrooke; Dr. Marius Margarite of the Medical Clinic of Coaticook; the nurses of the CLSC-Coaticook; for all of their compassionate and caring devotion to Jim over the past years.

Memorial donations in Jim's name, if so desired, may be made to St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Coaticook, 1020 rue Des Érables, Waterville, QC. J0B 3H0. Jim was a devoted Church Warden and Treasurer of St. Stephen's for many years.







