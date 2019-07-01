|
|
Suddenly, on June 23rd, 2019, at the age of 94, passed away Mr. James Sydney Barnes. Predeceased by his wife, Eileen Margaret Farrell, son, Eugene. He is survived by his son, Ronald (late Marlene Woodard) and daughter, Linda (Yves Dupuis). Also left to mourn are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and many other relatives and friends.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held on July 6th at 2 p.m. at the South Stukely Cemetery. A special thanks to Phyllis Crawford for her kindness.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 2, 2019