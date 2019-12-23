|
|
Passed away at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, on December 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Retired from the Canadian Armed Forces as well as Calgary transit. Beloved husband of Heather Johnston of 48 years, cherished father of Jacqueline (Warren) Blair and Michael (Cindy) all of Calgary. Loving grandfather of Acelyn (Richard) Cooper of Lethbridge and Douglas Cooper of Calgary, Corrine (Wyatt) Blair of Claresholm and Morgan Blair of Calgary.
The son of Lois Cooper and late Stanley. Survived by brother Gordon (Wendy) and sisters Elaine and Janet, preceded by sister Elizabeth and
in-laws Douglas and Irene Johnston, also survived by sister in law Hazel (late Kenneth) Markwell of Newport Vt, Brothers in law Robert (Corinne) of Napanee On & Sandy of Stansted, as well as many nieces and nephews.
James will be cremated with a celebration of life to be held on January 18, 2020 in Calgary.
James' ashes will be spread in the spring as well.
In lieu of flowers donations to Crystal Lake or Woodside cemeteries would be appreciated.
