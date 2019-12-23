Home

James Cooper

James Cooper Obituary
Passed away at the Rockyview ­General Hospital in Calgary, on ­December 10, 2019 at the age of 69. Retired from the Canadian Armed Forces as well as Calgary transit. Beloved ­husband of Heather ­Johnston of 48 years, cherished ­father of Jacqueline (Warren) Blair and Michael (Cindy) all of Calgary. Loving grandfather of Acelyn (Richard) Cooper of ­Lethbridge and Douglas Cooper of Calgary, Corrine (Wyatt) Blair of Claresholm and ­Morgan Blair of ­Calgary.
The son of Lois Cooper and late ­Stanley. Survived by brother Gordon (Wendy) and sisters Elaine and Janet, preceded by sister Elizabeth and ­
in-laws Douglas and Irene Johnston, also survived by sister in law Hazel (late Kenneth) Markwell of Newport Vt, Brothers in law Robert (Corinne) of Napanee On & Sandy of Stansted, as well as many nieces and nephews.
James will be cremated with a ­celebration of life to be held on ­January 18, 2020 in Calgary. 
James' ashes will be spread in the spring as well.
In lieu of flowers donations to ­Crystal Lake or Woodside cemeteries would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
