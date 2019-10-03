Home

More Obituaries for James Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Henry Williams


1929 - 2019
James Henry Williams Obituary
Passed away at the CHUS Fleurimont on October 2nd, 2019 at the age of 90. Born July 24, 1929 to the late Charles Williams and Rose ­Griffiths, dear husband to the late Margaret Tyson. He resided in ­Waterville.
Beloved father of Joanne (William), Donna (Robert), Sandra (Lawrence), John and Chuck (Jacinthe), he also leaves to mourn his cherished 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Emily (Robert), other ­family and friends.
He is predeceased by 5 brothers and 9 sisters.
A graveside service will take place at the Reedsville cemetery in North Hatley on Monday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be ­appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 4, 2019
