Passed away at the CHUS Fleurimont on October 2nd, 2019 at the age of 90. Born July 24, 1929 to the late Charles Williams and Rose Griffiths, dear husband to the late Margaret Tyson. He resided in Waterville.
Beloved father of Joanne (William), Donna (Robert), Sandra (Lawrence), John and Chuck (Jacinthe), he also leaves to mourn his cherished 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Emily (Robert), other family and friends.
He is predeceased by 5 brothers and 9 sisters.
A graveside service will take place at the Reedsville cemetery in North Hatley on Monday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 4, 2019