James "William" MC ELREAVY
1931-2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Mr. James Mc Elreavy, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, at the age of 89. Son of the late Willie
Mc Elreavy and late Catherine Mc Guire and beloved and devoted husband of late
Germaine Roy. Loving father to Stephen (Janet Paquette), Christian (Cindy Vidal), Cyrille (Liza Houle), Solange, Mathilde (Carol Maltais), Etienne (Christine Dupuy) and Anne-Marie (Stephen Percival). He will be missed by his 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. The family will receive condolences on Friday November 13th, 2020 at the Services funéraires Alterna, 1195, 12e avenue north, Sherbrooke J1E 2X4, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Because of public health restrictions, a funeral for family members only will be held on November 14th, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to:
SERVICES FUNÉRAIRES ALTERNA
1195, 12e Ave Nord, Sherbrooke QC
PHONE: 819-481-0557
info@sfalterna.com
www.sfalterna.com

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
