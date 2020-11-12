It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Mr. James Mc Elreavy, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Hotel Dieu Hospital, at the age of 89. Son of the late WillieMc Elreavy and late Catherine Mc Guire and beloved and devoted husband of lateGermaine Roy. Loving father to Stephen (Janet Paquette), Christian (Cindy Vidal), Cyrille (Liza Houle), Solange, Mathilde (Carol Maltais), Etienne (Christine Dupuy) and Anne-Marie (Stephen Percival). He will be missed by his 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. The family will receive condolences on Friday November 13th, 2020 at the Services funéraires Alterna, 1195, 12e avenue north, Sherbrooke J1E 2X4, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Because of public health restrictions, a funeral for family members only will be held on November 14th, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to:SERVICES FUNÉRAIRES ALTERNA1195, 12e Ave Nord, Sherbrooke QCPHONE: 819-481-0557