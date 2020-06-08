Passed away peacefully at his home in Cowansville, surrounded by his beloved daughters on June 4th, 2020, in his 88th year, loving husband to Ingeborg Johnstad-Moller, longtime resident of Cowansville, QC.
He also leaves to mourn his daughters: Karen (Richard Veenhuizen), Lynn (Jim Pauw), Alice (Ian Crossfield), predeceased by Elleke (John Van Kooten), Gwendolyn (Geoffrey Tait), his grandchildren: Malcolm, Emily, Kirsten, Sonja, Kristofor, Erik, Caitlin, Samuel, Anika, Nicole, and Katherine, his great grandchildren; Charlotte, James, Zoey, his sisters: Merle, Helen and Joyce, (predeceased by his brother Eric), nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, QC on Friday, June 12th, 2020, family will be receiving condolences at the funeral home starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Cowansville.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of James McClure Fulford to the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, or to your favourite charity, would be welcomed. bmpfoundation.ca
He also leaves to mourn his daughters: Karen (Richard Veenhuizen), Lynn (Jim Pauw), Alice (Ian Crossfield), predeceased by Elleke (John Van Kooten), Gwendolyn (Geoffrey Tait), his grandchildren: Malcolm, Emily, Kirsten, Sonja, Kristofor, Erik, Caitlin, Samuel, Anika, Nicole, and Katherine, his great grandchildren; Charlotte, James, Zoey, his sisters: Merle, Helen and Joyce, (predeceased by his brother Eric), nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends.
A celebration of his life will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, QC on Friday, June 12th, 2020, family will be receiving condolences at the funeral home starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Cowansville.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of James McClure Fulford to the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, or to your favourite charity, would be welcomed. bmpfoundation.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.