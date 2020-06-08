Passed away peacefully at his home in Cowansville, surrounded by his beloved daughters on June 4th, 2020, in his 88th year, loving husband to Ingeborg Johnstad-Moller, longtime resident of Cowansville, QC.

He also leaves to mourn his daughters: Karen (Richard Veenhuizen), Lynn (Jim Pauw), Alice (Ian Crossfield), predeceased by Elleke (John Van Kooten), Gwendolyn (Geoffrey Tait), his grandchildren: Malcolm, Emily, Kirsten, Sonja, Kristofor, Erik, Caitlin, Samuel, Anika, Nicole, and Katherine, his great grandchildren; Charlotte, James, Zoey, his sisters: Merle, Helen and Joyce, (predeceased by his brother Eric), nieces and nephews and other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of his life will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, QC on Friday, June 12th, 2020, family will be receiving condolences at the funeral home starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Cowansville.

In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of James McClure Fulford to the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, or to your favourite charity, would be welcomed. bmpfoundation.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store