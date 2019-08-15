|
|
Passed away peacefully at the CHUS Hotel Dieu on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 84.
He was the father of Heather (Michel Morin), both from Clair, New Brunswick.
He was the son of the late Allison Blodgett and Lillian (Clement) and was predeceased by his sister Margaret (Richard Goodhue), brother Bruce Blodgett (Sheila) and his sister Betty (Charles Bown).
He also leaves to mourn many nieces and nephews.
As per John's wishes there will no funeral service but donations to the Heart and Lung Foundation in John's memory would be greatly appreciated by the family.
John loved the Montreal Canadians, fishing and discussing politics. I can hear John laughing at the TV watching one of his favorite shows Mrs. Brown.
Sending you love, you can rest now Pop's, see you on the other side.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 16, 2019