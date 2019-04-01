Home

Jane (Stone) Charby

Jane (Stone) Charby Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,Jane Stone Charby on March 23, 2019 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.
Jane was born on June 11, 1944 to parents Irving and Flindie Stone in Knowlton Quebec and was a resident for most of her life before moving to Choiceland, Saskatchewan five years ago. Jane was a woman filled with love and compassion, a graceful and elegant woman who dedicated her life to her family.
Jane leaves behind her love of 60 years, husband Ronald; children Cindy (Alan), Ricky (Brenda, Manon), Susan (Greg, Julien), Ronald (Debbie, Rhonda) and Michael (Angel); grandchildren Catherine, Jennifer, Anne, Kasandra, Dalton, Paige, Jordan, Tanner, Shelby, Ashley, Britney, Natasha, Alexandria and Kimberly; great-grandchildren Mia, Mitchel, Lily, Enzo, Tyson, Chase, Brody, David, Patrick, Autumn and Blayke, siblings Janet, Earl, Erwin, Johnny, Linda, Peter and Mike; many nieces, nephews and brothers/sisters-in-law. She joins her parents and siblings Joan, Betty-Anne and Jackie.
We will miss you Jane; our loving wife, devoted mom and wonderful Grammy.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 2, 2019
