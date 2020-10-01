1/1
Janet E. (Worden) Eldridge
1938-2020
Passed away peacefully at Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Tuesday September 29th, 2020. Left behind to celebrate her life, her husband Thomas F. Eldridge, her son Gregory (Shaina), her grandchildren, Scarlett and Ewan, her brothers, late Jerry and Jeffery (Helen), her sister Judy (Barry), other relatives and friends.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
A very special thank you to the staff at the B.M.P. Hospital, the CL.S.C. and Excelsoins Knowlton for the care given during the past years.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Responders of Lac Brome or the BMP Hospital Foundation www.bmpfoundation.ca would be appreciated. Forms available at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Désourdy Funeral Home
318 ch. Knowlton
Knowlton, QC J0E 1V0
T : 450-243-5568 www.desourdy.ca

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2020.
