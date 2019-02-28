Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village on Monday, February 25, 2019 in her 91st year. Loving wife of Royce Gale of 67 years. She leaves to mourn her nieces, nephews and many friends.

Janet graduated from McGill University specializing in Physiotherapy. After two years of service in Calgary she opened the Department of ­Physiotherapy at the old Sherbrooke Hospital on Arygll Street in 1950 where she worked closely with ­medical and nursing staff.

Member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration she ­specialized in painted decoration of wooden chairs, panels and tin trays. For several years she conducted classes in A.E.D. (American Early ­Decoration) in Lennoxville.

Her willingness to be of help, her ever ready smile and constant cheerfulness contributed immeasurably to the life of all those around her.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary