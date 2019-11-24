|
Surrounded by his beloved wife and family, Jarrod Alan Sharman passed away peacefully at the age of 45 Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the CHUS Fleurimont following a brief but devastating illness.
Son of Allan Sharman and Beverly Dobb of North Hatley, he leaves to mourn his loving wife and best friend Tara McCully, daughter of Ralph and Sharon McCully, his brother Wesley (Cynthia Allen), and sister Amy (Mike Wolfe); brothers-in-law Aaron McCully (Roxanne Lister); Andrew McCully (Stephanie Bouthilier); Matthew McCully; and sister-in law Leslie McCully (Jeff Nichols). He was the much-loved and treasured uncle to 18 nieces and nephews, who called him simply 'Uncle'.
He will be sadly missed by his colleagues and students at Alexander Galt Regional High School where he was a teacher, friend and coach of basketball and soccer teams. He was the former president of the Lennoxville Curling Club, an active member of the Lennoxville Golf Club and a ready volunteer who offered his considerable talents willingly. He positively influenced the lives of so many young people as a teacher, coach and mentor at Alexander Galt Regional High School and previously at Andrew Stuart Johnson High School in Thetford Mines.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Lennoxville. A funeral service will be held Saturday,
Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Lennoxville United Church, 6 Church St., Lennoxville, followed by a reception at the Lennoxville Curling Club.
A Jarrod Sharman scholarship fund has been set up at Alexander Galt Regional High School. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alexander Galt Regional High School (notation Jarrod Sharman Scholarship) will be gratefully accepted.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2019