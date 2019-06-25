Home

Jason Bolton Obituary
At the Gale Manor, June 20th, 2019, passed away Mr. Jason Bolton at age 46. He was the son of the late ­Wendell Bolton and the late Katie Nason, and he was living in ­Waterville.

Jason leaves to mourn his sister June (Wilfred Ashman), his stepmother Janet Bolton, his stepbrothers and stepsisters: Annie Visser (Tom ­Barnett), John Visser (Catherine ­Synnott), Mary Visser (Allan Blokzijl) and Bill Visser (Bonnie Kilts), other relatives and friends.
 
Family and friends are welcome at the All Saints Church in Hereford on June 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A ­funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at All Saints Church followed by the interment at All Saints cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 26, 2019
