At the Gale Manor, June 20th, 2019, passed away Mr. Jason Bolton at age 46. He was the son of the late Wendell Bolton and the late Katie Nason, and he was living in Waterville.
Jason leaves to mourn his sister June (Wilfred Ashman), his stepmother Janet Bolton, his stepbrothers and stepsisters: Annie Visser (Tom Barnett), John Visser (Catherine Synnott), Mary Visser (Allan Blokzijl) and Bill Visser (Bonnie Kilts), other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are welcome at the All Saints Church in Hereford on June 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at All Saints Church followed by the interment at All Saints cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 26, 2019